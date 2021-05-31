Most of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix participant teams arrive in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Most of the teams that will take part in the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix have already arrived in the capital city, the Baku City Circuit operating company told Trend on May 31.
According to the company, the teams had been already received at the boxes.
"Most of the teams from the 21 participating teams, namely 10 Formula 1 teams and 11 Formula 2 teams, have already arrived in Baku. The last teams will arrive tomorrow," added the company.
The event will be held on June 4-6, 2021.
