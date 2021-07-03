MasterCard announces program on non-cash payments for Azerbaijan until 2025
Latest
Head of Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan appointed as Head of EU's Delegation to Kazakhstan
Reporters Without Borders rep in Sweden posts article on death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar
Stable operation of Aktau-Baku-Aktau feeder line contributes to increase in cargo transportation via TITR
Azerbaijani Air Force completes last stage of "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)