Kazakh companies interested in participating in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

Trend:

The Kazakh companies are interested in participating in the restoration of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

During the meeting, Jabbarov emphasized the high level of relations with Kazakhstan, the successful continuation of cooperation in various spheres of the economy and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of economic relations.

The minister said that the sides are discussing a number of documents envisaging the development of economic cooperation, the work is underway to expand mutual trade.

The Azerbaijan Trade House, which opened in May 2021 in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan city, is a favorable mechanism in this context. The continuation of export missions and business meetings is important from the point of view of expanding bilateral relations.

Jabbarov stressed that effective investment cooperation has been established between the two countries.

"Kazakhstan has invested $94 million in the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan while Azerbaijan has invested over $203 million in the non-oil sector of the Kazakh economy,” the Azerbaijani minister added. “Some 145 Kazakh companies registered in Azerbaijan are operating in the field of industry, agriculture, trade, services, construction and transport."

The potential for strengthening partnerships in various fields, including trade, transit and logistics, industry, agriculture, tourism and others was highlighted at the meeting.

The information on the concept of development of the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the restoration work being carried out there and the possibility of the participation of the Kazakh companies in the restoration work was given.

The sides exchanged views on trade and economic relations, cooperation in the restoration of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation and other issues.