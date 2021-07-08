New division of economic regions in Azerbaijan ensures implementation of effective investment policy – Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The new division of economic regions in Azerbaijan approved by President Ilham Aliyev apart from the restoration of historic toponyms of Azerbaijani lands also ensures economic specialization, implementation of effective investment policy and flexible management, Trend reports on July 8 referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

“This approach takes into account the new situation that occurred after the Great Victory in the Patriotic War and provides an impetus for the revival and development of our liberated territories,” Jabbarov said.

“The harmonic and comprehensive development of economic zones will contribute to the national economy and well-being of our people,” the minister added.

Earlier, the minister said that it is necessary to carry out the work not only for the restoration but also for the sustainable development of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

