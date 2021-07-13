Saudi, Oman to enhance economic cooperation

Saudi Arabia and Oman released a joint statement that they will enhance economic cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It was released after the end of the two-day official visit of the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik to Saudi Arabia.

The statement called for joint initiatives, including investment projects in the Duqm, a central eastern Omani port town on the Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, the two sides agreed on further cooperation in the energy sector, food security, culture, sports and tourism.

The statement hailed the efforts of the two countries through the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries, known as OPEC Plus, to stabilize the oil markets.

It also welcomed the formation of a coordination meeting between the two countries to promote bilateral ties