U.S. import, export prices up in June

Both U.S. import and export prices increased in June, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The price index for U.S. imports advanced 1.0 percent in June, after increases of 1.4 percent in May, 0.8 percent in April, and 1.5 percent in March. Prices for overall imports rose 11.2 percent for the year ended in June. The June 12-month advance followed an 11.6-percent increase from May 2020 to May 2021, the largest over-the-year rise since September 2011.

The U.S. import prices from China rose 0.4 percent for the sixth time in the past 7 months in June. The price index for imports from China advanced 3.1 percent over the past year, the largest 12-month increase since the index rose 3.3 percent for the year ended February 2012.

Meanwhile, U.S. export prices increased 1.2 percent in June, after rising 6.0 percent from February to May. The price index for U.S. exports has not recorded a monthly decline since a 3.5-percent drop in April 2020.

Prices for U.S. exports increased 16.8 percent from June 2020 to June 2021. The over-the-year advance in June followed a 17.5-percent rise for the year ended in May, which was the largest 12-month increase since the overall export price series was first published in September 1983.

The U.S. export prices to China rose 0.7 percent in June, after advancing 1.7 percent in May. The price index for exports to China has not recorded a monthly decline since the index fell 1.2 percent in September 2020. Prices for exports to China rose 14.3 percent over the past year.