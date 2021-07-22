Azerbaijan, South Korea broaden co-op on introducing Smart tech in agriculture
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The South Korean FarmConnect company and the Research Institute of Vegetable Growing under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan signed an agreement on cooperation in the implementation of Smart Farming technology, Trend reports citing the message of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Korea.
With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), FarmConnect will share with the Azerbaijani institute the technologies for analyzing data and increasing yields, the statement said.
