Reconstruction of highway connecting several settlements under completion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is taking comprehensive measures to ensure the implementation of the order of the Azerbaijani president "On measures for the construction of the Evoglu-Ashagi Qapanli-Azad Qaraqoyunlu-Ilhichilar-Kocharli highway in Tartar district", the Agency told Trend on July 28.

The work on the reconstruction of the highway connecting five settlements is at the last stage.

The length of the highway connecting Evoglu, Ashagi Qapanli, Azad Qaraqoyunlu, Ilhichilar, and Kocharli villages with a total population of about 7,000 people is 11 kilometers.

The highway is being reconstructed in accordance with the fourth technical category and will be extended to 10 meters.

After the replacement of the drainage systems, the asphalt was laid. Then the highway markings will be used.