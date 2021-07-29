Azerbaijan provides necessary equipment for work with livestock on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan has provided necessary equipment to work with livestock on the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

“During June 2021, seminars on the topic ‘Artificial insemination, care and feeding of cattle’ were held at the National Research Institute of Animal Breeding of the Ministry of Agriculture for experts in the field of animal husbandry who will work in the liberated lands. The seminars were held within cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey,” the message said.

“The main purpose of the seminars is the mutual exchange of experience with Azerbaijani livestock experts, in particular from Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Kalbajar and Lachin, training highly qualified personnel to achieve in the near future the development of animal husbandry and agricultureon the liberated territories. The Turkish side provided the participants of the seminar with the necessary equipment and materials for the initial activities,” the ministry noted.

“In order to hand the equipment and materials delivered from Turkey to the livestock experts, the Livestock Organization and Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Agriculture has organized a meeting in the Fuzuli State Agrarian Development Center. The management and employees of the National Research Institute of Animal Breeding, the Republican Center for Artificial Insemination, the Fuzuli Center for Agrarian Development took part in the meeting,” the message added.