Azerbaijan Airlines introducing Amadeus Revenue Management system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.24

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) has switched to a new system for optimizing operations and profits - Amadeus SRM (Amadeus Segment Revenue Management) within its corporate policy to introduce the latest digital solutions, Trend reports citing AZAL on Aug.24.

Despite the non-stable situation in the air passenger transportation market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AZAL continues to develop strategic partnerships with Amadeus that began in 2019. The latest innovation is the airline’s successful switch to the SRM solution which will enable AZAL to assess and optimize revenue opportunities across its entire route network.

Amadeus Segment Revenue Management will enable to accurately predict future demand and understand the pattern of cancellations or passenger no-shows up to a year in advance of travel. The solution will ensure the airline’s demand forecasts are robust, accurate, and valid, providing Azerbaijan Airlines with the ability to quickly adapt to changing economic conditions to maintain profitable operations.

“Revenue management can be described as the science of profitability. Even in normal operating conditions, revenue management is a critical tool that enables airlines to manage one of their most important assets – seat inventory and profitability,” the company said. “Amadeus SRM offers a dynamic solution with real-time optimization, which has become essential for developing a more efficient and profitable network.”

“The introduction of the latest digital solutions and constant improvement is the core principles observed in the policies of the flag carrier of Azerbaijan. Solutions for airlines developed by Amadeus are among the most advanced and flexible in the industry,” the President of AZAL, Jahangir Asgarov said. “We have entered into a long-term agreement with Amadeus and I am sure that this cooperation will allow us to streamline and automate our work processes.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Azerbaijan Airlines to the Amadeus revenue management family. Amadeus SRM is built on powerful science that prevents revenue dilution by helping airlines sell seats at the right price to the right customer at the right time,” Maher Koubaa, Vice President of Amadeus for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa added.

“It includes advanced modeling tools based on customer choice, which will help Azerbaijan Airlines distribute competitively priced content in real-time across all sales channels under the airline’s full control.”

Azerbaijan Airlines is the first airline customer for Amadeus SRM in the Caucasus region. Its introduction is the next step in the successful integration of Amadeus Airline solutions which started in February 2020.

Azerbaijan Airlines expect to soon launch the adoption of Amadeus Group Manager offering a travel agent portal to better manage the airline’s group business.