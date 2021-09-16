Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers amends decree regarding flour price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.16

Trend:

Amendments have been made to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan ‘On additional measures to reduce negative impact of increase in import price of food wheat on prices of flour and flour products sold within the country’, Trend reports on Sept.16.

The relevant decision was signed by the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the amendment, the maximum wholesale price of one ton of flour for calculating subsidies to producers for each ton of products will amount to 520 manat ($305.8). The flour producer's margin, including internal costs, will be set at 25 percent of the maximum wholesale price of one ton of flour.