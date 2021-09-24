Businessmen from Russian regions eyes visiting Azerbaijan - trade representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

There are plans to arrange a visit of businessmen from Russian regions to Azerbaijan, Ruslan Mirsayapov, Trade Representative of Russia in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

Several Russian delegations will visit Azerbaijan in October 2021 within the framework of exhibitions such as Baku Build, Aqua Therm, and Rebuild Karabakh, he said.

“We will arrange business negotiations with local companies for the members of these delegations. So, according to the latest data, businessmen from Moscow, Krasnodar, Orel, Yaroslavl, Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod are planning to visit Azerbaijan,” Mirsayapov said.

“Delegations from Russia’s Moscow, Volgograd and Saratov cities, and the Republic of Adygea, as well as from Kyiv (Ukraine’s capital), have visited Azerbaijan since the summer of 2021 up until now, thanks to easing the coronavirus-related quarantine regime,” the trade representative said.

“Within the framework of these missions, a number of agreements on new contracts were reached between Russian and Azerbaijani companies,” Mirsayapov said.

He also noted that Azerbaijan actively participates in exhibitions held in Russia.

“The stands of Azerbaijan are in great focus, and new contracts are being concluded for the supply of Azerbaijani products to Russia,” the trade representative said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev