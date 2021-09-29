MUSIAD announces date for International Business Forum in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

The International Business Forum (IBF) of the Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen of Turkey (MUSIAD) will be held in Baku on from November 14 through November 17, the association told Trend.

The forum, which will bring together businessmen and statesmen from a number of countries of the world, is organized to develop bilateral trade and economic relations between the countries, create models of sustainable cooperation, strengthen business ties, particularly in the field of investment.

A number of panel sessions, presentations, bilateral meetings and other events are planned within the annual IBF forum.

"More than 500 investors from the countries where MUSIAD is represented will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the business forum," the association said.

The International Business Forum, in which 42 associations from 25 countries are represented, was established by MUSIAD in 1995.

Attracting foreign investment to Azerbaijan is one of the main priorities of the organization, the head of the MUSIAD Baku office Abdurrahman Uzun noted.