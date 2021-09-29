MUSIAD announces date for International Business Forum in Baku

Economy 29 September 2021 20:13 (UTC+04:00)
MUSIAD announces date for International Business Forum in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

The International Business Forum (IBF) of the Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen of Turkey (MUSIAD) will be held in Baku on from November 14 through November 17, the association told Trend.

The forum, which will bring together businessmen and statesmen from a number of countries of the world, is organized to develop bilateral trade and economic relations between the countries, create models of sustainable cooperation, strengthen business ties, particularly in the field of investment.

A number of panel sessions, presentations, bilateral meetings and other events are planned within the annual IBF forum.

"More than 500 investors from the countries where MUSIAD is represented will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the business forum," the association said.

The International Business Forum, in which 42 associations from 25 countries are represented, was established by MUSIAD in 1995.

Attracting foreign investment to Azerbaijan is one of the main priorities of the organization, the head of the MUSIAD Baku office Abdurrahman Uzun noted.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Kazakhstan's diesel fuel production volume to reach record levels in 2021
Kazakhstan's diesel fuel production volume to reach record levels in 2021
Kazakhstan reveals coal export figures for 8M2021
Kazakhstan reveals coal export figures for 8M2021
Kazakhstan to hold auctions for construction of electricity generating units
Kazakhstan to hold auctions for construction of electricity generating units
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
MUSIAD announces date for International Business Forum in Baku Economy 20:13
Director of National Gymnastics Arena in Baku talks conditions created for athletes, spectators (VIDEO) Society 20:13
Azerbaijan talks ongoing corrective activities regarding land use Economy 19:48
Chairperson of Azerbaijani parliament calls on Kazakh parliament to recognize Khojaly genocide Politics 19:44
International Bank of Azerbaijan extends tender to attract maintenance services Tenders 19:20
Azerbaijan, Georgia sign co-op agreements - minister Economy 19:16
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 19:07
Azerbaijan confirms 842 more COVID-19 cases, 2,062 recoveries Society 19:05
Azersu JSC announces amount to spend on power cable purchase Business 19:02
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia increases, minister says Business 18:50
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on granting presidential scholarships Politics 18:46
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 18:04
Uzbek Bukhara oil refinery to buy diesel fraction via tender Tenders 18:03
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale Oct.2 Oil&Gas 18:02
Iran’s exports via customs of Isfahan Province boost Business 18:01
Azerbaijani State Tax Service announces tender for Microsoft software licenses purchase Economy 17:59
Central Bank of Azerbaijan names volume of currency exchange operations Finance 17:57
Iran shares data on exports of agricultural products from Bilasuvar border checkpoint Business 17:46
Indian health minister addresses 4th Indo-US Health Dialogue; two MoUs signed Other News 17:44
Czech FM to pay official visit to Azerbaijan Politics 17:41
Kazakhstan's diesel fuel production volume to reach record levels in 2021 Oil&Gas 17:41
COVID-19 pandemic impacts implementation of energy reforms in Georgia Oil&Gas 17:39
Kazakhstan reveals coal export figures for 8M2021 Kazakhstan 17:35
Iran, Russia to speed up construction of International North-South Corridor Business 17:35
Iran proposes strategies to accelerate International North-South corridor construction Transport 17:26
Iran, UAE increase trade Business 17:22
New opportunities in S.Caucasus to accelerate implementation of North-South project - analyst Transport 17:19
Almost 25 per cent of India fully vaccinated against Covid-19 Other News 17:08
Azerbaijan eyes arrival of first Pakistani trucks by transit via Iran Transport 17:00
Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation plans construction of new TPP Oil&Gas 16:58
"Produce in Georgia" state program expands financing for businesses Business 16:56
Uzbekistan increases import of electric cars Business 16:55
Sales of energy carriers at Iran Energy Exchange declines Oil&Gas 16:48
Uzbekistan’s largest companies to go public by 2025 Business 16:45
Georgian financial sector passes severe phase of COVID-19 shock Finance 16:35
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan notes growth in revenues from communication services Economy 16:28
Kazakhstan to hold auctions for construction of electricity generating units Oil&Gas 16:26
Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss military personnel (PHOTO) Politics 16:26
Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation prepares ten-year development plan Oil&Gas 16:23
Over 87.6 crore coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India so far, says health ministry Other News 16:21
Akamai to acquire cloud security firm Guardicore for about $600 mln Israel 16:21
Air France-KLM eyes capital options, U.S. bookings surge Europe 16:15
Abu Dhabi's Etihad working on third sustainable financing Arab World 16:12
Russia records over 22,400 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours Russia 16:10
Co-op between Turkey and Russia - serious assurance of stability between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Russian Putin Politics 15:36
Kazakhstan eyes launching new investment projects Kazakhstan 15:34
Kazakhstan to increase volume of manufacturing - ministry Kazakhstan 15:28
Kazakhstan records growth in volume of money transfers Finance 15:14
Lending to legal entities, individuals increases in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Finance 15:14
Strengthening political ties between Azerbaijan, Georgia is important for whole region - President Aliyev Politics 15:10
Russian Rosneft, Norwegian Equinor agree on cooperation in carbon management Russia 15:01
bp reveals reasons of selling part of SWAP stake to LUKOIL Oil&Gas 14:58
Uzbekistan may sell shares of Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Complex Business 14:47
Over 5 million people in Iran recover from COVID-19 Society 14:40
Azerbaijan continues ICT infrastructure construction in regions - Ministry ICT 14:32
“Karabakh Ilmelerde” special project launched in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 14:30
Turkmenistan - one of main destinations for railway export of goods from Iran Turkmenistan 14:23
Uzbekistan plans to create new state financial corporation Business 14:23
Iran conducts discussions on gas exports to Iraq Oil&Gas 14:04
Uzbek state debt may reach almost half of GDP by end of 2021 Business 13:52
Azerbaijani president meets with Georgian PM (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:49
Iran allows to clear European trucks from customs Business 13:23
Uzbekneftegaz quadruples sulfur sales Oil&Gas 13:17
Azerbaijani religious leaders extend appeal on anniversary of beginning of second Karabakh war Politics 13:15
Electricity production increases in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:13
Hungarian OTP Bank to buy state shares of Ipoteka Bank in Uzbekistan Finance 13:12
Iran sees decrease in attracting of foreign investment in industry, mining, trade sectors Business 13:10
PPP projects to be signed at Tashkent Economic Forum in Uzbekistan Business 13:09
bp to sell 25% stake in SWAP exploration project in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:05
Iran’s ICOFC completes several projects in oil-gas sector Oil&Gas 12:49
Jordan's state carrier to resume flights to Syria for first time in decade Arab World 12:45
Kazakhstan unveils money transfers value with TOP-3 source countries Finance 12:45
Iran grants permit to import more wheat Business 12:45
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia to buy pipes via tender Tenders 12:38
Baku shipyard wraps up repair of dry cargo vessel Transport 12:38
Georgia reports 1,929 new cases of COVID-19 for September 29 Georgia 12:33
Natural gas demand to continue growing in medium- to long-term Oil&Gas 12:32
Georgia, Azerbaijan to discuss number of issues during Economic Commission meeting - FM Business 12:32
Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili arrives in Azerbaijan for visit (PHOTO) Politics 12:30
Monthly sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange up Finance 12:21
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases investments in fixed assets Finance 12:21
Teva jumps on Louisiana opioid settlement Israel 12:13
Azerbaijan opens bakery in liberated Kalbajar (PHOTO) Society 12:08
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 29 Uzbekistan 12:05
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's GDP grows in 8M2021 Finance 11:56
Samsung Electronics close to finalising $17 bln Texas chip plant Other News 11:53
Azerbaijan discloses oil prices Oil&Gas 11:52
Lending to Kazakhstan's economy increases Finance 11:44
Plant of energy-efficient building materials opened in Georgian Tbilisi Business 11:43
Sales at Iran Energy Exchange soar Oil&Gas 11:37
Elimination of subsidized foreign exchange rate to increase food prices in Iran - expert Finance 11:36
Iran's Khuzestan Gas Company announces tender to buy feeder Tenders 11:35
South Korea embassy in Azerbaijan announces 2022 Global Scholarship for undergraduate students Society 11:31
Iran gears up to sell electricity at IRENEX Oil&Gas 11:18
Equinor, Rosneft to reduce carbon footprint from joint projects Oil&Gas 11:11
Kazakhstan reports decrease in value of placed deposits Finance 11:09
Kazakhstan shares data on currency transactions for August 2021 Finance 10:54
Iran`s Agriculture Ministry to involve private sector in decision-making process Business 10:54
Upstream to have lion’s share in cumulative investment requirements in oil sector Oil&Gas 10:48
Turkmenistan to join Turkic Council as observer Turkmenistan 10:40
All news