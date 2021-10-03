China's net external financial assets stands at 1.986 trln USD

China's external financial assets stood at 9.0278 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of June and the external financial liabilities reached 7.0418 trillion U.S. dollars, resulting in 1.986 trillion U.S. dollars of net external assets, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the external financial assets, reserves assets reached 3.3459 trillion U.S. dollars, accounting for 37 percent of the total, and direct investment assets stood at 2.462 trillion U.S. dollars, accounting for 27 percent of the total, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

In external liabilities, direct investment liabilities were 3.365 trillion U.S. dollars or 48 percent of the total, while portfolio investment liabilities were 2.109 trillion U.S. dollars or 30 percent of the total.