Russia’s Krasnodar companies eye co-op with Azerbaijan – Russian Trade rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Krasnodar is ready to establish cooperation with Azerbaijani companies, the trade representative of Russia in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov told Trend on October 6.

According to Mirsayapov, a meeting of nine representatives of Krasnodar companies, who arrived with a business mission in Azerbaijan, was held at the representative office of the Russian export center in Azerbaijan on October 6.

"These companies are ready to supply heating and hot water equipment, incinerators, cardboard containers, baking equipment, vegetable oil, sugar, cereals, IT solutions for the automation of production processes, prefabricated wooden toys to Azerbaijan. Kuban enterprises carefully prepared for business missions and are set for fruitful negotiations with Azerbaijani partners, "Mirsayapov emphasized.

Mirsayapov also noted that the delegation will hold B2B meetings with business representatives of Azerbaijan until October 9.

