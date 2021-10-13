S. Korea, Indonesia sign MOU on offshore plant service industry cooperation

South Korea and Indonesia agreed Wednesday to boost cooperation and exchanges in the fields of offshore plant service and maritime industries, the fisheries ministry said.

South Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and Indonesia's Ministry for Maritime and Investments Affairs inked a memorandum of understanding in Jakarta earlier in the day, under which the two sides vowed to seek various ways of cooperation in the sectors by pushing for joint technology development and active exchanges among private entities.

As the first project, the two nations are scheduled to begin the joint work of dismantling three decrepit offshore platforms in the Southeast Asian country this year and complete it by 2025, the ministry said, adding that the project is expected to help South Korean firms make inroads into overseas offshore plant markets.

Ahead of the signing ceremony, South Korea's Oceans and Fisheries Minister Moon Seong-hyeok held bilateral talks with his Indonesian counterpart, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and discussed ways to protect maritime environments and jointly respond to climate changes, according to the ministry.