Azerbaijan denies rumors about impeding exports from Iran to Russia (UPDATE)

Details added, first version 14:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Information that Azerbaijan allegedly hinders the export of Iran to Russia is unfounded and does not correspond to reality, the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The committee noted that it is unacceptable to blame Azerbaijan for the customs problems caused by the Iranian side and to politicize this issue.

"On October 15-16, during 10 hours, a failure was recorded in the computer system of some Iranian departments, which led to queues and delays in loading and unloading operations at fruit and vegetable warehouses in the Iranian city of Astara," the State Customs Committee said.

The Committee noted that the customs checkpoint in the Azerbaijani Astara continues to work in an enhanced mode, and over the past 10 days, more trucks have been transported from Iran to Azerbaijan compared to previous days.

In addition, the State Customs Committee denied the statement of Jalil Jalifar, a member of the board of directors of the Iranian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, about Azerbaijan's sabotage against Iran's exports to Russia, as well as reports from foreign media about allegedly creating a tense situation at the Astara customs checkpoint on the border of Azerbaijan and Iran.

