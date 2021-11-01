Azerbaijan, UN discuss recovery, sustainable development in post-pandemic period
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and regional director of UNDP Coordination Office for Europe and Central Asia Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son discussed recovery and sustainable development in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, Trend reports referring to Jabbarov’s message in Twitter.
“During the meeting with the regional director of UNDP Coordination Office for Europe and Central Asia Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, we discussed strengthening cooperation on the implementation of the Framework Document for 2021-2025, as well as recovery and sustainable development in the post-pandemic period,” Jabbarov tweeted.
