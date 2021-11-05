BSEC Permanent International Secretariat's head talks ways to fight global climate change

Economy 5 November 2021 13:13 (UTC+04:00)
BSEC Permanent International Secretariat's head talks ways to fight global climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Global climate problems will be impossible to be addressed without high-level cooperation in the field of climate change and energy, Secretary General of the Permanent International Secretariat (PERMIS) of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Lazar Comanescu said, Trend reports.

Comanescu made the remark during panel discussions on "Combating Climate Change and Meeting the Global Need for Energy: How do we do both?" within the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19".

According to him, in this area, it’s necessary to expand regional and international cooperation.

"The impact of climate change must be reduced and at the same time the use of alternative energy must be expanded. This should be our main task," he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Exports from Iran’s Sarakhs to Turkmenistan tripled thanks to recent agreements
Exports from Iran’s Sarakhs to Turkmenistan tripled thanks to recent agreements
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern increases gas production
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern increases gas production
Turkmenistan eyes to reduce methane emissions - deputy PM
Turkmenistan eyes to reduce methane emissions - deputy PM
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Shah Deniz sees increase in gas production Oil&Gas 14:14
It is necessary to use opportunities gained through victory in Second Karabakh War - ADA University rector Politics 14:12
Vaccination - best way to fight COVID-19 pandemic - former PM of Latvia Society 14:10
Armenia must come to terms with change of situation in region – aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 14:03
Amnesty in connection with Victory Day is continuation of humane policy in Azerbaijan - deputy speaker Politics 14:01
Kazakhstan's PM, European Commissioner for Trade meet to discuss co-op issues Kazakhstan 13:58
After WHO nod, travellers vaccinated with Covaxin allowed to enter US from Nov 8 Other News 13:52
Kazakh Tengizchevroil achieves early oil within FGP-WPMP Oil&Gas 13:51
Azerbaijan’s parliament approves amnesty declaration in connection with Victory Day Politics 13:44
Problems arisen due to COVID-19 must be solved by joint efforts of int’l organizations - Assistant to Tajikistan’s president Tajikistan 13:41
It is impossible to guide society without press freedom - ex-Vice President of WB Politics 13:34
Azerbaijan so far handed over up to 1,700 bodies of servicemen to Armenia Politics 13:32
Rapid development needed in telecommunications - ex-president of Azercell (Exclusive) ICT 13:31
Azerbaijan's Parliament publishes statement on occasion of November 8 - Victory Day Politics 13:28
Azerbaijan purchases required volume of COVID-19 vaccines - first deputy health minister Society 13:28
Azerbaijan considering possible increase of average monthly labor pension by end-2022 Economy 13:28
Azerbaijan’s parliament discussing issue of declaring amnesty in connection with Victory Day Politics 13:22
Safe conditions can be created in region - aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 13:19
Georgian wine exports increase Georgia 13:14
BSEC Permanent International Secretariat's head talks ways to fight global climate change Economy 13:13
Azerbaijan negotiates with new European gas buyers amid energy crisis Economy 13:06
Britain's Cairn Energy cements end of India tax dispute with undertakings Other News 12:58
Social security: Pension cover extension to 38 cr workers on the cards Other News 12:52
Russia records over 40,700 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 12:50
Shah Deniz operating expenditures significantly up Oil&Gas 12:46
WHO approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use, says ICMR chief Other News 12:38
In line with changing world, India must bolster its military capabilities: PM Modi Other News 12:37
FM talks Armenia avoiding to provide minefields for previously occupied Azerbaijan's lands Politics 12:30
Azerbaijan complied with international humanitarian law during second Karabakh war - FM Politics 12:29
Oil transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan down Oil&Gas 12:16
President Ilham Aliyev receives former Turkish MP Binali Yildirim (PHOTO) Politics 12:12
Top US trade official Katherine Tai to visit India on Nov 22-23 Other News 12:11
Proposal made to increase minimum wage in Azerbaijan Economy 12:07
President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (PHOTO) Politics 12:06
Uzbekistan becomes permanent observer at OAS Uzbekistan 12:06
Georgia, Germany sign protocol on development of co-op Georgia 12:04
Azerbaijan's Azercosmos, Belarusian Academy of Sciences sign co-op agreement Economy 11:57
It is necessary to switch to renewable energy sources - ex-CEO of ISESCO Oil&Gas 11:56
UK's Co-op Bank profit run continues as turnaround kicks in Europe 11:34
UNICEF provides Georgia with COVID-19 protective equipment Georgia 11:29
Azerbaijan's Parliament discussing statement in connection with November 8 - Victory Day Politics 11:27
Azerbaijan’s parliament sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on occasion of Victory Day Politics 11:27
Ex-president of UN General Assembly calls on to reduce environmental damage by 2050 Politics 11:21
India delivers 100 tonnes of nano fertilizer to Sri Lanka Other News 11:20
Uzbekistan’s fund for reconstruction and dev’t allocates funds to support agriculture Uzbekistan 11:20
bp sees significant y-o-y growth in BTC opex Oil&Gas 11:10
Concert program dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day being filmed at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:09
Azerbaijan’s parliament begins regular plenary session Politics 11:07
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 5 Georgia 11:03
Legislation and standards need to be developed in relation to global warming – Moldova’s ex-PM Politics 11:02
Georgia’s wheat imports double in 9M2021 Georgia 10:52
Azerbaijan supports all global requirements on climate change - energy minister Oil&Gas 10:51
Delta bookings soar in six weeks after U.S. move to open borders US 10:49
Up to 800 million people don't have access to electricity - deputy head of IEA Oil&Gas 10:47
Climate change led to increase in number of refugees and migrants - Croatian ex-president Politics 10:45
Strong partnership between Georgia and US of utmost importance – PM Georgia 10:44
Honda lowers profit outlook 15% amid chip shortage Other News 10:41
Baku Higher Oil School solemnly celebrates Victory Day (PHOTO) Society 10:22
Israeli parliament approves 2022 budget Israel 10:10
Azerbaijan’s parliament to discuss declaring amnesty in connection with Victory Day Politics 10:03
Azerbaijan, Latvia have great potential for strengthening economic, political relations - Latvian ex-president (Exclusive) Business 10:02
Rusal shares plummet 5% on Hong Kong Exchange as aluminum prices decline Russia 09:50
OIC ex-Sec-Gen talks Azerbaijan liberating its lands from occupation, rights of IDPs Politics 09:48
Azerbaijani boxer grabs bronze at 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championship Society 09:46
Fourth panel within VIII Global Baku Forum under motto "The world after COVID-19” starts (PHOTO) Politics 09:42
Without stability, no talk of peace, human rights - Secretary-General of Higher Committee on Human Fraternity Politics 09:36
Oil gains around 1% after OPEC+ holds line on supply Oil&Gas 09:31
International Scientific Conference, “Tatars of Lithuania" was held at ADA University (PHOTO) Society 09:28
Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan reveals changes in GDP structure Uzbekistan 09:28
Britain approves Merck's COVID-19 pill in world first World 08:56
Georgia's domestic export up in 9M2021 Georgia 08:33
Netherlands’ FMO is open to new investments in Uzbek financial sector (Exclusive) Finance 08:00
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,421 Kazakhstan 07:33
Japan to provide $880 cash payout to minors as part of stimulus Other News 07:08
EBRD raises Turkey's 2021 growth forecast to 9% Turkey 06:10
UN chief calls for political solution to crisis in Sudan World 05:12
Portuguese president announces to dissolve parliament Other News 04:13
Turkey to reach double-digit GDP growth rate by year-end, says president Turkey 03:15
Biden sets COVID-19 vaccine rules for businesses US 02:17
Azerbaijani Karabakh football club reaches the playoffs of the UEFA Conference League Society 01:26
At least 14 killed in bandit attack in northern Kenya Other News 00:57
Baku acts as political center again - World leaders turn to Baku Global Forum Politics 00:12
Chronicles of Victory: November 5, 2020 Politics 00:01
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 4 Society 4 November 23:36
Azerbaijani serviceman dies from shrapnel wound during exercises Society 4 November 23:15
Poland donates Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Georgia Georgia 4 November 22:52
Exports from Iran’s Sarakhs to Turkmenistan tripled thanks to recent agreements Iran 4 November 22:28
Kyrgyzstan, EU launch first ever Twinning program Kyrgyzstan 4 November 21:59
Now we are in post-conflict situation where we made several proposals to Armenia – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 November 21:06
These resolutions probably would have remained on paper for another 27 years if Azerbaijan did not itself restore its territorial integrity - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 November 21:02
Everything will depend on Armenia's position, because our position is absolutely clear – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 November 20:59
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern increases gas production Oil&Gas 4 November 20:59
Based on our initiative database for COVID treatment been established - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 November 20:57
Baku Global Forum transformed into one of leading platform - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 November 20:54
We are one of countries which openly speaks about such issue like vaccine nationalism and unfair distribution of vaccines on global scale – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 4 November 20:53
WB may restore publishing Doing Business reports (Exclusive) Politics 4 November 20:42
Turkey discloses number of ships received by Mersin port since early 2021 Turkey 4 November 20:07
Turkmenistan eyes to reduce methane emissions - deputy PM Turkmenistan 4 November 19:52
EBRD welcomes more Azerbaijani cities’ joining its Green Cities program (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 4 November 19:42
SOFAZ discloses revenues from Shah Deniz, ACG Oil&Gas 4 November 19:37
All news