Azerbaijan's draft state budget for 2022 may be amended
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
Trend:
Azerbaijan's draft state budget for 2022 may be amended, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports on Nov. 11.
Sharifov made the remark during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2022 at a joint meeting of the committees on legal policy and state building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations and the Disciplinary Commission.
