Azerbaijani finance minister talks financial provision of bill on servicemen status
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The draft law "On status of servicemen" is very important, and the financial provision of its implementation needs to be clarified, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on Nov. 11, Trend reports.
Sharifov made the remark during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2022 at a joint meeting of the committees on legal policy and state building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations and the Disciplinary Commission.
"Unfortunately, a similar law, adopted in 1992, wasn’t implemented because it didn’t have financial provision," he added.
