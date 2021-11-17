Azerbaijani parliament approves budget of State Social Protection Fund for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament approved the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2022 in the first reading, Trend reports on Nov. 17.

The bill was discussed at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on Nov. 17.

Following the discussions, it was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

The budget revenues and expenditures of the State Social Fund for 2022 have been set at 5.3 billion manat ($3.1 billion).