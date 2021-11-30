Azerbaijan sees growth in real estate registration rate for 10M2021 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

As many as 247,308 real estate facilities were registered in Azerbaijan from January through October 2021, the State Committee on Property Issues told Trend.

According to the committee, 85,092 of the mentioned facilities accounted for Baku city, and the rest - regions of the country. Of these facilities, 53,738 passed the initial registration, and 193,570 - repeated.

The committee also said that the rate of registration of real estate facilities grew by 22.4 percent, and the number of mortgage agreements registered in the first 10 months of 2021 - by 54.8 percent on annual basis, amounting to 42,029.