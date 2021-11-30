Azerbaijan produces over 20,000 PCR tests for COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

So far, more than 20,000 PCR tests for COVID-19 have been produced in Azerbaijan, Co-founder of Diamed Co Syringe Manufacturing Plant Ayten Guliyeva said, Trend reports on Nov. 30.

Guliyeva said that a production line of PCR tests for COVID-19 was launched at the Diamed Co plant in Azerbaijan in August 2021.

“The production capacity of the plant is six million tests per year,” co-founder added. “At the same time, the daily production is 20,000 tests.”

Guliyeva stressed that the advantage of the PCR tests which are produced at the plant is their low cost.

“The prices for PCR tests will be reduced and their accuracy will be increased thanks to local production of these tests,” co-founder said. “It is possible to get a result within one hour thanks to our tests.”