Azerbaijan unveils total renewable power generation capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Khagan Isayev - Trend:

Presently, the total renewable power generation capacity in Azerbaijan is 7,538 megawatts, Trend reports on Dec. 13 referring to the presentation of the Azerbaijan State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources.

According to the agency, 6,238 megawatts out of this capacity account for thermal power plants.

At the same time, 1,151 megawatts account for the share of hydroelectric power plants, 42 megawatts - solar power plants, 63 megawatts – wind power plants, 37 megawatts - plants generating electricity from waste.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stressed that clean electricity will be produced in the country, as well as the volume of carbon emissions will be reduced to a minimum within the implementation of five national priorities for Azerbaijan’s social and economic development until 2030.

“These priorities include such goals as the steadily growing competitive economy, a dynamic, inclusive society based on social justice, directions of modern innovations and competitive human capital, the great return to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, a clean environment and a country of green growth,” the presentation says.