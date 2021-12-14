Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank issues big loan for implementation of railway project in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has issued a loan worth 300 million euros for the implementation of a railway project in Turkey, Trend reports with reference to the bank on Dec. 14.

“The loan will be used to build the Ispartakule-Cerkezkoy double-track high-speed railway line, which is part of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) transport corridor,” the message said.

According to the message, the loan is aimed at strengthening the economic, trade and transport ties among the countries of the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, increasing the safety of the route, capacity and speed of railway transport.

“It is planned to build a new double-track high-speed railway line between Ispartakule and Cerkezkoy stations within the project,” the message said. “The implementation of these initiatives by reducing the use of standard fuel will help to reduce harmful emissions.”

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and Turkey have been closely cooperating since 2018 in the implementation of a number of projects.

To date, the bank has approved loans worth over $3.1 billion for the implementation of 14 projects in various sectors of the Turkish economy.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev