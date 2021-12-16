Azerbaijani currency rates for December 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat as of December 16, 2021, was set at 1.7 and 1.9185 manat, respectively, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The manat rate in relation to world currencies, according to the CBA, on Dec.16: