Azerbaijani Agency for State Support to NGOs hosts meeting with reps of Islamic Dev't Bank (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

A meeting with representatives of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) was held at the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by the IDB’s Country Operations Manager Farid Ahmed Khan, the head of the operational group Kohorjon Aminov, Senior Technical Cooperation Coordinator Ahmed Faruk Diken, the youth affairs representative Sharia Walker, the bank's representative in the country Lala Yusifova and other representatives.

Executive Officer of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Agency Vusal Guliyev greeted the guests and informed them about the activities and future goals of the Agency.

Speaking about the work done to develop the NGO sector in the country, Guliyev touched upon the possibilities of cooperation between Azerbaijani NGOs and the member countries of the Islamic Development Bank. He suggested the agency hold tenders for grants for NGOs, as well as the implementation of institutional development programs together with IDB.

During the meeting, Ahmed Khan stressed the importance of the work carried out by the member countries of the Islamic Bank in the field of civil society.

The agency’s Executive Director Aygun Aliyeva spoke about grant tenders held for local non-governmental organizations in priority areas of the agency, as well as about projects included in these tenders.

The parties discussed in detail the possibilities of mutual cooperation.