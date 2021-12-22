Russia’s Perm intends to supply fruits, vegetables from Azerbaijan by rail

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The governor of Russia’s Perm region intends to directly supply fruits and vegetables from Azerbaijan by rail, Trend reports citing the Kommersant news website.

According to the message, it is also planned to build a logistics center for storing Azerbaijani fruits and vegetables in the capital of the Perm region.

“The delegation of the Perm region paid a working visit to Baku, during which the sides discussed the possibilities of cooperation,” the regional government said.

“The implementation of the Agro Express project will be one of its spheres,” the message said. “Agro Express is a joint service of Russian Railways Logistics JSC and Russian Export Center JSC for the delivery of agricultural goods via fast container trains.”

According to the message, the project was launched in 2019 and initially, its goal was to supply Russian food products to China.

“The goods are also supplied to Turkey and the CIS countries today,” the message said. “Azerbaijan joined the project by signing strategic documents with Russia on the development of transport and logistics corridors in November 2021.”

According to the message, the container hubs with simplified customs and phytosanitary procedures for the shipment and reception of goods along the Russia-Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan route must be created in some regions of the Russian Federation.

“The Perm region has been chosen as one of the pilot platforms,” the message said. “Currently, the governor of Perm region, together with representatives of the Russian Railways JSC, are creating a list of potential cargo volumes.”

“The timber products, engineering and chemical products, fertilizers, plastic products, packaging materials and other products can be exported to Azerbaijan,” the message said. “First of all, it is planned to import vegetables and fruits.”