Turkey's co-op with Azerbaijan investing in renewable energy to continue - DEIK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Turkey's cooperation with Azerbaijan investing in renewable energy will continue, Head of the Energy Council of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Council (DEIK) Haluk Kalyoncu said, Trend reports.

Kalyoncu made the remark at the 1st Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum in Baku.

According to him, relations with Azerbaijan will also continue in the economic sphere.

"We are grateful to Azerbaijan for organizing this forum, which will be held every year and give benefits to the private sector," added the CEO.

The event was held on December 22 under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez.

The forum was established within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to ensure more flexible and result-oriented strategic cooperation in the field of energy.