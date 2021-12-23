Azerbaijan approves law on ‘Budget of Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2022’

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the law "On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2022" on Dec. 23, Trend reports.

The budget revenues of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2022 were approved in the amount of over 180.4 million manat (over $106.1 million), expenses – over 180.4 million manat (over $106.1 million).