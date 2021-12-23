Azerbaijan approves budget of State Social Protection Fund for 2022

Economy 23 December 2021 20:29 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan approves budget of State Social Protection Fund for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the law "On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2022" on Dec. 23, Trend reports.

The budget revenues of the State Social Protection Fund for 2022 were approved in the amount of over 5.3 million manat (over $3.1 million), expenses – over 5.3 million manat (over $3.1 million).

