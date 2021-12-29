Uzbek plant plans to expand volume of supplies of metallurgical products to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Metallurgical Plant has supplied 20 tons of galvanized and polymer rolled products to Azerbaijan, head of the sales department of the metallurgical plant Rinat Gabitov told Trend.

Gabitov added that the plant exports the products to the Azerbaijani market and Azerbaijan is expected to get the products soon.

"We continue to hold the talks with interested companies from Azerbaijan and have already sent a test batch of 20 tons of galvanized and polymer rolled products via road," the head of the sales department said.

"We also have an idea of the needs of the Azerbaijani market in our products, we plan to expand the volume, range of products which are supplied to the Azerbaijani market in the near future," Gabitov said.

Moreover, Gabitov stressed that construction companies are the main consumers of the Tashkent metallurgical plant.

"Today, the production volume is 500,000 tons," Gabitov said. "Some 300,000 tons out of that volume accounts for galvanized steel and 200,000 – for polymer rolled products."

"Our company plans to reach the production volume of 130,000 tons as of 2021," the head of the sales department said. "Only 20 percent out of the total volume of the company's products are exported."

The head of the sales department said that the Tashkent metallurgical plant exports its goods to the markets of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Poland, and the Baltic countries.

"We are negotiating with a number of countries that show interest in our products and we intend to supply the products to more countries," Gabitov added.

