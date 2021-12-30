Inflation reaches highest level in Europe and in world. What are forecasts for 2022?

Economy 30 December 2021 16:35 (UTC+04:00)
Inflation reaches highest level in Europe and in world. What are forecasts for 2022?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The prices increased in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe and in the world, Trend reports.

The inflation rate in Germany reached 5.2 percent in November 2021 compared to November 2020.

Moreover, the global inflation rate was 4.5 percent in October 2021. The inflation rate increased for the sixth time in a row and reached its highest level during the year in November.

The last time the global inflation rate was this high was about 30 years ago where it was 5.8 percent in June 1992.

The consumer inflation rate increased by 4.16 percent and reached 5.64 percent in Belgium in November 2021. The last time such an increase was in July 2008. The inflation rate in the healthcare sector increased from 3.48 percent to 4.81 percent, fuel - 46.4 percent in November. The inflation rate increased from 1.95 percent to 2.14 percent in November compared to October.

While commenting on the issue, Azerbaijani expert in the field of economy Rashad Hasanov told Trend that today there are several main factors in the global market that contribute to the rise in prices.

“Of course, among these factors are COVID-19 pandemic, economic recession due to the pandemic, a decrease in products which were in warehouses, delays that were observed in the production process itself,” the expert said.

“As a result, the volume of products which are offered on the market has decreased, which leads to an increase in prices,” Hasanov said. “The same situation was observed with raw materials.”

Hasanov said that the regional retail trade has been completely suspended.

“This is one of the factors stipulating the rise in prices,” the expert said. “Today, prices for energy resources are also growing, which, in terms of costs, also affects the prices on goods and services.”

For example, the annual inflation rate reached 1.5 percent in Switzerland in November 2021. This is the highest inflation rate since November 2008.

The main reasons are the rapid growth in transportation costs (8 percent), electricity costs (13.5 percent), fuel costs (28.9 percent). In general, prices for local goods increased by 0.7 percent, while prices for imported goods increased by 4.1 percent.

Azerbaijani MP Vugar Bayramov stressed that the prices for food products in the world market have increased to the highest level over the past 30 years.

“The prices are still increasing,” the MP said. “Prices are expected to continue to rise in the world market in the first half of 2022. This will also affect the prices in oil-producing countries.”

“As the countries of the Persian Gulf depend on imports to meet the demand for consumer goods, the rise in prices which is observed in the world market will lead to an increase in the inflation rate in these countries,” Bayramov added.

The prices increased not only in the European countries but also in the oil-rich Arab countries and in the US.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Resumption of Nakhchivan-Mashhad railway is important for Iran - Consulate General
Resumption of Nakhchivan-Mashhad railway is important for Iran - Consulate General
Iran increases investment in agricultural mechanization
Iran increases investment in agricultural mechanization
Iran's TPO to lift maritime transportation obstacles
Iran's TPO to lift maritime transportation obstacles
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
UzAuto Motors launches assembly of Chevrolet car models in Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 17:02
Turkmen scientists develop new tomato variety Business 16:57
Resumption of Nakhchivan-Mashhad railway is important for Iran - Consulate General Transport 16:43
Annual review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector for 2021 ICT 16:42
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:41
Azerbaijan confirms 510 more COVID-19 cases, 1,039 recoveries Society 16:40
Inflation reaches highest level in Europe and in world. What are forecasts for 2022? Economy 16:35
Review of Turkmenistan's agriculture sector in 2021 Business 16:33
Israel plans to sell at least 40% of postal company in Tel Aviv IPO Israel 16:24
New Dutch government expected to be installed on Jan 10 Europe 16:23
Iran increases investment in agricultural mechanization Business 16:12
Putin-Biden talks cannot cancel Russian-US consultations on security - Kremlin Russia 15:59
India allows export of Covovax doses to three foreign countries Other News 15:59
Iran's TPO to lift maritime transportation obstacles Transport 15:37
Iran’s Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company eyes to increase revenues Oil&Gas 15:25
Iran sees decrease in load/unload operations in Shahid Bahonar port Transport 15:21
Iran's Rudshour power plant steam unit to begin operation soon - official Oil&Gas 15:20
Iran to introduce IoT in domestic auto industry Business 15:06
Overview of Uzbek oil and gas sector in 2021 Uzbekistan 15:03
Turkmenistan decreases crude oil supplies to Turkey Economy 14:58
Turkey decreases import of crude oil from Kazakhstan in October Oil&Gas 14:51
Iran’s TPPH shares data on public sector-owned thermal power plants Oil&Gas 14:42
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 14:41
Azercosmos unveils export revenues over 11M2021 ICT 14:40
Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy discloses power facilities put into operation in 2021 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Oil&Gas 14:39
Azerbaijan sees increase in business entities passing registration online Economy 14:36
Iran’s TPPH shares data on private sector-owned thermal power plants Oil&Gas 14:33
Normalization of Yerevan-Ankara ties would help improve general situation in region – Russian MFA Turkey 14:32
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of short-term notes of Central Bank Finance 14:31
Azerbaijan's Central Bank names amount of foreign currency sold through auction Finance 14:30
Azerbaijani parliament sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 14:22
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Northern Tegermon field Uzbekistan 14:09
Central Bank projects real economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2022 Finance 14:07
Azerbaijani parliament approves several int’l documents Politics 14:05
Azerbaijani Parliament approves cancellation of visa regime with Qatar Society 14:05
Goal reached as result of meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian public figures – Russian MFA Politics 13:54
Indian army sets up new quantum computing lab, artificial intelligence centre Other News 13:49
Kazakhstan increases trade with Turkey over 10M2021 Business 13:48
Iran’s Mouteh Gold Complex increases production Business 13:39
International Bank of Azerbaijan launches mobile ATM in Aghdam Industrial Park Construction 13:38
Russia detects 21,073 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Russia 13:36
Kazakhstan boosts manufacturing of iron ores Business 13:35
Roscosmos offers Azerbaijan to expand co-op in reviving cities Economy 13:33
Azerbaijan’s export of hazelnuts growing Economy 13:31
Azerbaijani's oil prices increase Oil&Gas 13:30
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port up Transport 13:30
Bakcell talks its employee in Aghdam getting wounded from Armenia's shooting Society 13:27
Azerbaijan’s Azerigaz talks explosion in front of Flame Towers in Baku Society 13:24
Azerbaijan’s Mortgage Fund reveals number of apartments leased with purchasing rights Economy 13:22
Indian MoD notifies positive indigenisation list of sub-systems, assemblies to achieve self-reliance in Defence Other News 13:13
Kazakh coal mining enterprise opens tender to buy spares Tenders 13:04
Iran eyes to support manufacturing, mining sector Business 13:00
Poland sees potential for deepening co-op with Georgia – ministry Georgia 12:38
“Meet the New Year with gifts from volunteers” (PHOTO) Society 12:23
Iranian president urges state agencies to commit to liquidity management policy Finance 12:21
Activities digest of SOCAR in 2021 Oil&Gas 12:13
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at newly renovated Nizami Ganjavi Park (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:09
These 13 cities in India may get 5G network next year Other News 11:51
India, Philippines in advanced stage of negotiations on BrahMos missile deal Other News 11:49
Georgia sees increase in coal production Georgia 11:46
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 29 Uzbekistan 11:44
Explosion occurs in front of Flame Towers in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:43
Azerbaijan extends term for paying bonuses to doctors taking care of COVID-19 patients Society 11:33
New Year celebration organized for children in need of special care, orphans at initiative of President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:15
Iran rewards low energy consuming industries Oil&Gas 11:05
Iran's foreign exchange market is stable - official Business 10:57
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 30 Georgia 10:54
U.S. authorizes German firm Siemens Healthineers' at-home COVID-19 test US 10:41
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 1 Oil&Gas 10:38
Review of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:23
Russia’s trade with Tajikistan reach $1.13 bln in 2021 Russia 10:17
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 30 Finance 09:54
Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan visits military units in Kalbajar (PHOTO) Politics 09:43
Bakcell employee injured as result of shooting from Armenian side in Aghdam district Politics 09:35
Russian airline to launch flights to one more Azerbaijani airport Transport 09:30
Oil rises as fuel demand holds up despite surge in Omicron cases Oil&Gas 09:18
Kazakhstan adds 440 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 08:42
Port of Baku, ports of Central Asian countries integrate their information systems Transport 08:30
Vienna talks moving forward - Iran's top nuclear negotiator Nuclear Program 08:06
Turkey starts administering domestic COVID-19 vaccine Turkey 07:23
Spain reduces COVID-19 quarantine to ease pressure on health service Europe 06:38
4 killed, 3 injured in firing in NW Pakistan Other News 05:51
Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in U.S. by end-January US 05:08
Saudi Arabia to reinforce wearing masks in public amid rise in COVID-19 cases Arab World 04:26
Elon Musk's SpaceX raises over $337 mln in fresh funding World 03:42
Samsung Group in talks to buy U.S. drugmaker Biogen World 02:56
Biden and Putin to speak on Thursday US 02:20
US welcomes returning five Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan to Armenia Politics 01:38
WHO's Tedros concerned about ‘tsunami of cases’ from COVID-19 variants World 01:17
France reports daily record of more than 200,000 new cases of COVID-19 Europe 00:43
UAE approves Sinopharm's new protein-based COVID-19 vaccine Arab World 00:17
Georgia, UAE sign agreement on starting free trade talks Georgia 29 December 23:50
Greece introduces new coronavirus curbs as Omicron cases jump Europe 29 December 23:13
Subsystem "State compulsory personal insurance" to be created in Azerbaijan Politics 29 December 22:32
Uzbek plant plans to expand volume of supplies of metallurgical products to Azerbaijan Economy 29 December 22:15
Turkish builder inks $1.9B railway contract with Tanzania Turkey 29 December 21:46
Iran to boost mushroom growing Business 29 December 21:24
Uzbek Stock Exchange shares data of transactions concluded in October 2021 Uzbekistan 29 December 20:52
Georgia shares data on domestic electricity production in 11M2021 Georgia 29 December 20:29
Azerbaijan exporting products to Vietnam Business 29 December 20:19
All news