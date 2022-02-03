Baku records increase in monthly salary of hired employees in 2021

Economy 3 February 2022 16:47 (UTC+04:00)
Baku records increase in monthly salary of hired employees in 2021
Latest
Hungary discloses number of scholarships for Azerbaijani students Society 17:39
Hungarian employees ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Peter Szijjarto Economy 17:23
Spanish Aqualia invests in Georgia’s GGU Georgia 17:15
Kazakhstan boosts crude oil output y-o-y Oil&Gas 17:10
Lending to legal entities up in Kazakhstan Finance 17:10
Turkmen Khazar consortium announces tender to purchase spare parts for pumps Tenders 17:10
Azerbaijan’s Baku city registers rise in trade turnover in 2021 Economy 17:09
Measures to be taken against illegal mining - Kazakh energy minister ICT 17:05
Uzbekistan to co-op with UAE company in fashion and design field Uzbekistan 16:54
Azerbaijan's Mortgage-Credit Guarantee Fund shares data on issued mortgage loans Economy 16:53
Baku records increase in monthly salary of hired employees in 2021 Economy 16:47
Value of industrial production in Baku increases Economy 16:46
Kazakhstan unveils volume of coal, crude oil extraction in 2021 Oil&Gas 16:44
Armenia has no right to impose any conditions for border delimitation - Azerbaijani minister Politics 16:42
Hungary pays special attention to mine clearance in Azerbaijani liberated lands – minister Politics 16:33
Uzbekistan plans to further develop its energy sector Uzbekistan 16:31
Georgia's inflation rate, consumer price index up Georgia 16:29
Number of Azerbaijan-Hungary flights may be increased - minister Economy 16:28
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture talks start of filming movie about second Karabakh war Society 16:28
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds regular foreign currency auction Finance 16:07
Foreign Affairs Committee of Turkish parliament approves Shusha Declaration Politics 16:06
Turkey sees relations with Azerbaijan as historical responsibility - deputy FM Politics 16:05
Azerbaijan reveals 2022 plans for gas supply to Italy Oil&Gas 15:59
Turkish ministry discloses number of vessels received by local ports in 2021 Turkey 15:52
Bulgaria interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in renewables sphere – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 15:44
Azerbaijani, Hungarian FMs hold joint press conference (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:43
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15:42
Azerbaijan confirms 6,113 more COVID-19 cases, 3,267 recoveries Society 15:42
Cost of paid services provided to Baku's population increases Economy 15:41
Azerbaijani border serviceman dies Politics 15:36
Meeting between Azerbaijani, Hungarian FMs begins Politics 15:36
Bulgaria, Azerbaijan may cooperate within PV projects - minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 15:30
Azerbaijan locates people suspected of criminal ties with foreign intelligence in 2021 Politics 15:22
Bulgaria waiting for SOCAR’s response for investing its gas infrastructure – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 15:15
Private sector becomes leader in terms of Baku's construction output Construction 15:10
Turkish president arrives in Ukraine on official visit Politics 14:57
Passenger transportation via Iran’s Zahedan International Airport down Transport 14:54
President Erdogan shares expectations from upcoming visit of Israeli president to Turkey Politics 14:53
Bulgarian energy minister talks on steps to speed up IGB’s construction (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 14:50
Russia increases imports of goods from non-CIS countries by 37.2% to $20.62 bln in 2022 Russia 14:47
Azerbaijani State Border Service talks demining work in liberated areas for 2021 Politics 14:43
Nasdaq futures sink 2% after Facebook's dour forecast US 14:42
Bulgaria believes IGB to enter into commercial operation from beginning of 2H2022 – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 14:37
Turkmenistan ready to increase natural gas supplies to China Oil&Gas 14:31
Azerbaijani Culture Center may open in Hungary Economy 14:21
Bahar Azadi gold coin price begins to rise in Iran Finance 14:20
Southern Gas Corridor to transform Bulgaria into major part of infrastructure for gas supply from alternative sources – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 14:18
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts plastic pallets up for bidding Business 14:07
Hungary discloses timeframe for buying gas from Azerbaijan Economy 13:53
Kazakhstan's oil refineries to switch to extended overhaul period Kazakhstan 13:43
Baku to host 8th ministerial meeting within Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Oil&Gas 13:34
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to auction long-term notes Finance 13:18
Kazakh-German JV opens tender for studies of wells Tenders 13:17
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss timely solutions to int'l cargo shipment problems Transport 13:16
Azerbaijan finds more cluster bombs at scene of explosion in Yevlakh – ministry Society 13:14
ADB to continue supporting private sector-led development in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:12
Digital currency can be exchanged for cash, says PM Narendra Modi Other News 13:08
Turkmenistan can produce first IT software product for export - USAID ICT 13:07
Azerbaijan's SMBDA opens tender for fair organization services Tenders 13:03
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts polyethylene up for sale Business 12:59
Uzbekistan to privatize one of key chemical companies through IFC's help Uzbekistan 12:58
Azerbaijan taking measures to increase export of its products to Hungary - Food Safety Agency Economy 12:56
Turkey reports number of cars handled via local ports in 2021 Turkey 12:54
Investigation of reasons of blackout in Central Asia continues - Kazakh energy minister Kazakhstan 12:49
Azerbaijan and Hungary sign bilateral co-op documents (PHOTO) Politics 12:35
Armenia discloses new railway operator with Azerbaijan Transport 12:35
Azerbaijan, Armenia close to opening railway communications - PM Pashinyan Armenia 12:34
Romania, Azerbaijan could exchange experience on renewables’ dev’t – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:14
South Korean corporation to implement projects in textile machinery industry of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:06
Azerbaijan names volume of lending to young businessmen for 2021 Economy 12:00
S&P upgrades Azerbaijani MuganBank’s ratings Finance 11:58
Black Sea can be area of interest for supplying Southern Gas Corridor – Romanian minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:57
USAID to offer trade initiatives to Turkmenistan Business 11:55
Siemens Gamesa confirms gloomy profit outlook and Q1 loss Europe 11:54
Meta Platforms' Frankfurt-listed shares drop on tepid forecast US 11:52
Iran sees increase in exports through Qom Province customs Business 11:51
Azerbaijan talks for local businessmen to sell goods on Amazon, eBay Economy 11:45
Shell again boosts dividend, buybacks as profits soar Europe 11:42
SOCAR could analyze multiple opportunities to expand its fields of activity in Romania – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:39
Hungary always supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity – Peter Szijjarto Politics 11:34
Turkish company eyes to produce agricultural chemicals in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:33
Passenger transport via railways up in Kazakhstan Transport 11:29
Romania, Azerbaijan can design energy projects mutually beneficial to support economic dev’t – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:27
Azerbaijan, Hungary - strategic partners, says Minister Sahil Babayev Politics 11:26
India's unemployment rate falls to 6.57%, lowest since March 2021: CMIE Other News 11:25
Cargo movement in Iranian ports soar Transport 11:25
Southern Gas Corridor gained new opportunities of dev’t with growing interest of many states – Romanian minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:19
Hungarian companies ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - minister Economy 11:19
Uzbekistan names projected share of its renewable energy sources by 2026 Uzbekistan 11:14
Iran’s IAC records surge in cargo transportation via Kermanshah International Airport Transport 11:11
Turkmen Ministry prolongs tender for factory construction Tenders 11:08
India extends $500-million line of credit for fuel purchases to Sri Lanka Other News 11:07
Indian plan to send wheat to Afghanistan back on track, shipment begins next week Other News 11:05
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Oil&Gas 10:57
Russian company to increase orders for garment enterprises of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:56
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana reports drastic jumps in passengers turnover Transport 10:46
Many opportunities available for foreign investors in Karabakh - AZPROMO Economy 10:46
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss co-op development matters Economy 10:40
Romania to offer its transport infrastructure to plan for Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10:36
Kazakh president appoints commander-in-chief of country's special operations forces Kazakhstan 10:25
