Hungarian employees ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Peter Szijjarto

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Employees of 24 Hungarian companies arrived in Azerbaijan on Feb. 3, and expressed their readiness to participate in the restoration process of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister noted that Hungarian companies are ready to participate in reconstruction of infrastructure on the liberated territories, construction of water supply facilities and enterprises equipment manufacturing in order to use alternative energy sources, and the restoration of cultural and religious monuments.