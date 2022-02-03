Hungarian employees ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Peter Szijjarto
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
Employees of 24 Hungarian companies arrived in Azerbaijan on Feb. 3, and expressed their readiness to participate in the restoration process of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.
The minister noted that Hungarian companies are ready to participate in reconstruction of infrastructure on the liberated territories, construction of water supply facilities and enterprises equipment manufacturing in order to use alternative energy sources, and the restoration of cultural and religious monuments.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Hungarian employees ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Peter Szijjarto
Bulgaria believes IGB to enter into commercial operation from beginning of 2H2022 – minister (Exclusive)
Southern Gas Corridor to transform Bulgaria into major part of infrastructure for gas supply from alternative sources – minister (Exclusive)
Black Sea can be area of interest for supplying Southern Gas Corridor – Romanian minister (Exclusive)
SOCAR could analyze multiple opportunities to expand its fields of activity in Romania – minister (Exclusive)
Romania, Azerbaijan can design energy projects mutually beneficial to support economic dev’t – minister (Exclusive)
Southern Gas Corridor gained new opportunities of dev’t with growing interest of many states – Romanian minister (Exclusive)
Romania to offer its transport infrastructure to plan for Southern Gas Corridor’s expansion (Exclusive)