Azerbaijan, Moldova discussing issue of opening direct flights - Moldovan FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The issue of opening direct flights between Azerbaijan and Moldova is being discussed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu, paying a visit to Baku, said at a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

He noted that fruitful cooperation has been established between the two countries in the political and economic spheres.

"The opening of a direct flight between Azerbaijan and Moldova can provide significant support to the development of these relations," Popescu stated.