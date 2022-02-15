Azerbaijan discloses share of non-oil industry in non-oil export in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The share of non-oil industrial exports in total non-oil exports was more than 67 percent in Azerbaijan in 2021, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

The minister tweeted that the development of the non-oil industry in the country gives an impetus to the role of this sector in overall economic growth.

The growth rate of exports of non-oil products in Azerbaijan during the reporting period contributed to the positive dynamics in the foreign trade balance.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev