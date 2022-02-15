Azerbaijan accelerates development of certain areas of non-oil sector – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The development of certain areas of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan has accelerated, and last year the value added in the sector increased, compared to the same period of last year, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

“Growth equaled 34.2 percent in tourism and catering, 17.8 percent in non-oil industry, 16 percent in transport and warehousing, 6.1 percent in information and communication, 5.3 percent in trade and vehicle repair, and 3.3 percent in agriculture, forestry and fishery,” the minister tweeted.