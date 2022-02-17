Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover grows substantially

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover increased by 40.63 percent, or $1.65 billion in January 2022 compared to the same period in 2020, from $2.411 billion to $4.061 billion, Trend reports citing the State Customs Committee (SCC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the agency, exports in foreign trade turnover accounted for $3.086 billion, up by $1.462 billion (90 percent) compared to January 2021. The share of exports in foreign trade turnover amounted to 76 percent against 67.34 percent in a previous year.

Azerbaijan's imports in the reporting period rose by $187 million, or by 19.2 percent, from $787.5 million to $974.86 million. The share of imports in foreign trade turnover totaled 24 percent against 32.66 percent in 2020.

During this period, the positive balance of foreign trade turnover increased at an annual rate by more than $1.275 billion, or almost 1.5 times, up to over $2.111 billion against $836.51 million in January 2021.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev