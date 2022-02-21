Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 65.25 manat (2.07 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,178.0242 manat, rising by 78.05 manat (2.51 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Feb. 7
|
3,077.8415
|
Feb. 14
|
3,148.196
|
Feb. 8
|
3,096.4225
|
Feb. 15
|
3,191.9115
|
Feb. 9
|
3,106.512
|
Feb. 16
|
3,149.981
|
Feb.10
|
3,118.0975
|
Feb.17
|
3,186.5905
|
Feb.11
|
3,100.97
|
Feb.18
|
3,213.442
|
Average weekly
|
3,099.9687
|
Average weekly
|
3,178.0242
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 0.326 manat (0.81 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 40.1616 manat, which is by 0.9493 percent more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Feb. 7
|
38.75
|
Feb. 14
|
40.0809
|
Feb. 8
|
38.9641
|
Feb. 15
|
40.6342
|
Feb. 9
|
39.595
|
Feb. 16
|
39.6931
|
Feb.10
|
39.5837
|
Feb.17
|
39.9935
|
Feb.11
|
39.1688
|
Feb.18
|
40.4067
|
Average weekly
|
39.2123
|
Average weekly
|
40.1616
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 103.9 manat (5.9 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,747 manat, which is by two manat less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Feb. 7
|
1,748.331
|
Feb. 14
|
1,760.33
|
Feb. 8
|
1,731.6795
|
Feb. 15
|
1,756.185
|
Feb. 9
|
1,760.5795
|
Feb. 16
|
1,750.8215
|
Feb.10
|
1,760.486
|
Feb.17
|
1,804.7285
|
Feb.11
|
1,740.7235
|
Feb.18
|
1,864.237
|
Average weekly
|
1,748.3599
|
Average weekly
|
1,787.264
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan declined by 38.89 manat (one percent) this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,974.1121 manat, which is by 122.417 manat (3.8 percent) more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Feb. 7
|
3,917.6415
|
Feb. 14
|
4,030.071
|
Feb. 8
|
3,855.396
|
Feb. 15
|
4,002.7265
|
Feb. 9
|
3,818.115
|
Feb. 16
|
3,905.8775
|
Feb.10
|
3,885.673
|
Feb.17
|
3,940.702
|
Feb.11
|
3,781.65
|
Feb.18
|
3,991.1835
|
Average weekly
|
3,851.6951
|
Average weekly
|
3,974.1121
---