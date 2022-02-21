Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 65.25 manat (2.07 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,178.0242 manat, rising by 78.05 manat (2.51 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Feb. 7 3,077.8415 Feb. 14 3,148.196 Feb. 8 3,096.4225 Feb. 15 3,191.9115 Feb. 9 3,106.512 Feb. 16 3,149.981 Feb.10 3,118.0975 Feb.17 3,186.5905 Feb.11 3,100.97 Feb.18 3,213.442 Average weekly 3,099.9687 Average weekly 3,178.0242

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 0.326 manat (0.81 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 40.1616 manat, which is by 0.9493 percent more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Feb. 7 38.75 Feb. 14 40.0809 Feb. 8 38.9641 Feb. 15 40.6342 Feb. 9 39.595 Feb. 16 39.6931 Feb.10 39.5837 Feb.17 39.9935 Feb.11 39.1688 Feb.18 40.4067 Average weekly 39.2123 Average weekly 40.1616

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 103.9 manat (5.9 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,747 manat, which is by two manat less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Feb. 7 1,748.331 Feb. 14 1,760.33 Feb. 8 1,731.6795 Feb. 15 1,756.185 Feb. 9 1,760.5795 Feb. 16 1,750.8215 Feb.10 1,760.486 Feb.17 1,804.7285 Feb.11 1,740.7235 Feb.18 1,864.237 Average weekly 1,748.3599 Average weekly 1,787.264

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan declined by 38.89 manat (one percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,974.1121 manat, which is by 122.417 manat (3.8 percent) more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Feb. 7 3,917.6415 Feb. 14 4,030.071 Feb. 8 3,855.396 Feb. 15 4,002.7265 Feb. 9 3,818.115 Feb. 16 3,905.8775 Feb.10 3,885.673 Feb.17 3,940.702 Feb.11 3,781.65 Feb.18 3,991.1835 Average weekly 3,851.6951 Average weekly 3,974.1121

