Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Economy 21 February 2022 09:16 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 65.25 manat (2.07 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,178.0242 manat, rising by 78.05 manat (2.51 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Feb. 7

3,077.8415

Feb. 14

3,148.196

Feb. 8

3,096.4225

Feb. 15

3,191.9115

Feb. 9

3,106.512

Feb. 16

3,149.981

Feb.10

3,118.0975

Feb.17

3,186.5905

Feb.11

3,100.97

Feb.18

3,213.442

Average weekly

3,099.9687

Average weekly

3,178.0242

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 0.326 manat (0.81 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 40.1616 manat, which is by 0.9493 percent more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Feb. 7

38.75

Feb. 14

40.0809

Feb. 8

38.9641

Feb. 15

40.6342

Feb. 9

39.595

Feb. 16

39.6931

Feb.10

39.5837

Feb.17

39.9935

Feb.11

39.1688

Feb.18

40.4067

Average weekly

39.2123

Average weekly

40.1616

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 103.9 manat (5.9 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,747 manat, which is by two manat less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Feb. 7

1,748.331

Feb. 14

1,760.33

Feb. 8

1,731.6795

Feb. 15

1,756.185

Feb. 9

1,760.5795

Feb. 16

1,750.8215

Feb.10

1,760.486

Feb.17

1,804.7285

Feb.11

1,740.7235

Feb.18

1,864.237

Average weekly

1,748.3599

Average weekly

1,787.264

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan declined by 38.89 manat (one percent) this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,974.1121 manat, which is by 122.417 manat (3.8 percent) more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Feb. 7

3,917.6415

Feb. 14

4,030.071

Feb. 8

3,855.396

Feb. 15

4,002.7265

Feb. 9

3,818.115

Feb. 16

3,905.8775

Feb.10

3,885.673

Feb.17

3,940.702

Feb.11

3,781.65

Feb.18

3,991.1835

Average weekly

3,851.6951

Average weekly

3,974.1121

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan’s ICT sector
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan’s ICT sector
Computer hardware and electronics manufacturing increases in Azerbaijan
Computer hardware and electronics manufacturing increases in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan discloses revenues from mobile communication sector for January 2022
Azerbaijan discloses revenues from mobile communication sector for January 2022
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Radware buys Israeli cybersecurity co SecurityDAM Israel 10:17
MOEX index down 0.74% as morning trading on Moscow Exchange opens Russia 10:08
International flights through Iran’s airports skyrocket Transport 10:08
Iran reveals data on electricity generation of Bandar Abbas TPP Oil&Gas 10:05
Utah Senate and House welcome Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Politics 10:04
Kazakh uranium mining company opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 10:00
Turkmenistan's two regions nominate candidates for upcoming presidential election Business 10:00
UNESCO turns blind eye to Armenia’s barbarism in Karabakh - Analysis Politics 09:59
Elders’ meeting held on border of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan 09:56
Iran records increase in number of domestic flights Transport 09:43
Iran shares data on water reserves of country’s dams Oil&Gas 09:41
Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan, prospect of Iran nuclear deal Oil&Gas 09:39
Uzbekistan notes overall increase in exports within 2021 Uzbekistan 09:26
Iran sees decrease in fishing from Caspian Sea Business 09:22
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Economy 09:16
Iran sees increase in inflation Finance 09:15
Georgia names main goods in domestic exports in 2021 Georgia 09:03
Former Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Bektanov detained Kazakhstan 08:41
627 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:26
UNIDO to offer expertise for Turkmen energy sector (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:07
Indian PM flags off 100 ‘kisan drones’, says growing drone sector to open infinite possibilities Other News 07:50
Turkey confirms 70,355 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:23
Rajnath reviews preparations of DefExpo-2022 in Gandhinagar Other News 06:52
Putin, Biden agree to summit after Macron calls Russia 06:45
80 pc of India’s adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Mandaviya Other News 06:03
Snowstorms pummel northern Japan Other News 05:49
Israel to open to unvaccinated tourists from March Israel 05:23
Five firms submit Rs1.53 lakh cr plan to set up chip, display plants Other News 04:48
French TV channel claims Macron and Putin had two phone conversations on Sunday Europe 04:17
Japan to start COVID vaccinations for children Other News 03:46
Assam first state to launch mobile app for navigation on rivers at night Other News 03:29
Arab oil producers say OPEC+ should stick to current output agreement Arab World 03:11
EU allocates 40 mln euros humanitarian aid to Sudan Europe 02:35
Biden spoke with France's Macron on Sunday - White House US 02:01
Poland convenes extraordinary meeting of OSCE Europe 01:24
EU Special Representative for South Caucasus arrives in Azerbaijan Politics 00:59
Azerbaijani karateka grabs gold medal of Premier League Society 00:39
Saudi energy minister says focusing only on renewables a mistake Arab World 00:25
Italy recommends fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised Europe 20 February 23:54
CAIT rejects US trade report for terming Indian markets as 'notorious' Other News 20 February 23:35
Israel approves former general as cyber security chief Israel 20 February 23:11
President Kovind to review Naval fleet at Visakhapatnam on Feb 21 Other News 20 February 22:56
Cavushoglu and Israel's Lapid hold phone call Turkey 20 February 22:32
Erdogan expects to discuss situation around Ukraine with Putin Turkey 20 February 22:04
Azerbaijan, Iran to exchange business missions Economy 20 February 21:52
Russian, French top diplomats to speak over phone on Monday Russia 20 February 21:29
India records 19,968 new Covid infections Other News 20 February 20:52
Turkey discusses anti-PKK fight with Iraqi officials Turkey 20 February 20:47
Macron and Putin agree to take action to preserve peace - Elysee Europe 20 February 20:08
Israel to allow in all tourists regardless of COVID vaccination status Israel 20 February 20:03
Speaker of Moldovan Parliament to visit Baku Other News 20 February 19:29
Presidents of Russia and France discuss situation in Ukraine Russia 20 February 19:05
Turkey woos foreign firms as global supply crunch bites Turkey 20 February 18:39
Georgian PM, GLOBSEC analytical company president discuss cooperation Georgia 20 February 18:28
Kyrgyzstan registers 35 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 20 February 18:15
Indian EAM discusses global issues with German counterpart Other News 20 February 17:37
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price drops Finance 20 February 17:07
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 20 February 16:58
Azerbaijan confirms 2,685 more COVID-19 cases, 6,558 recoveries Society 20 February 16:55
Stable situation in Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market lowers devaluation expectations - Russia's Gazprombank Economy 20 February 16:48
Queen Elizabeth catches COVID, experiencing mild symptoms World 20 February 16:25
Air India wins applause for pilots’ landing skills amid Storm Eunice World 20 February 15:48
Kazakh deputy PM holds meeting on mineral deposits Kazakhstan 20 February 15:26
Azerbaijan’s MFA shares publication due to 30th anniversary of Baku-Berlin diplomatic relations Politics 20 February 15:26
Death toll from COVID-19 in Iran surpasses 135,000 Society 20 February 15:13
Passenger found alive on Greece-Italy ferry after blaze, 11 still missing Europe 20 February 15:10
Indian PM Modi meets Sikh-Hindu delegation from Afghanistan Other News 20 February 14:51
Georgian PM, Siemens Energy CEO discuss potential investment Georgia 20 February 14:46
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Society 20 February 14:23
"Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow" to be held in Russia via Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s support Society 20 February 14:10
Iran sees surge in exports to ECO member states Business 20 February 13:51
Azerbaijan, Georgia to sign agreement on co-op in education Society 20 February 13:44
Azerbaijan is most important trading partner for Germany in South Caucasus - German Foreign Ministry Politics 20 February 13:31
Turkish President Erdogan to begin 4-day African tour on Sunday Turkey 20 February 12:36
Domestic cargo transportation via Iran’s airports increasing Transport 20 February 12:28
Measures of social support in Azerbaijan to be continued - PM Politics 20 February 12:27
Iran records increase in buy/sell operations at its Mercantile Exchange Business 20 February 12:27
Turkey closely monitoring situation in Ukraine - national defense minister Turkey 20 February 11:42
Georgian FM meets Ukrainian colleague in Munich Georgia 20 February 11:41
Georgia reports 9,400 coronavirus cases Georgia 20 February 11:25
IEA evaluates Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance Oil&Gas 20 February 10:32
Training flights carried out with crews of helicopters of Azerbaijani Air Force (VIDEO) Politics 20 February 10:31
Canadian police make final push to end weeks-long protest in capital Other News 20 February 10:25
Iranian currency rates for February 20 Finance 20 February 09:47
Kazakhstan sees new daily COVID-19 cases in triple digits Kazakhstan 20 February 09:28
Iranian FM meets Borrell in Munich Iran 20 February 09:22
Turkey confirms 80,454 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 20 February 09:04
Death toll from floods, landslides climbs to 152 in Brazilian city of Petropolis Other News 20 February 08:48
Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive US 20 February 08:23
MEDEF studying objectives for possible business missions to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan (Exclusive) Business 20 February 08:00
3 killed as fire hits IDPs camp in northeast Nigeria Other News 20 February 07:29
Helicopter crashes into waves off crowded Miami beach US 20 February 06:56
13 injured by roof collapse in Madrid amusement park Europe 20 February 06:18
Hong Kong ramps up isolation facilities including at cruise terminal to battle COVID Other News 20 February 05:31
Iran’s top diplomat says ready for immediate prisoner swap with US Nuclear Program 20 February 04:53
5 killed in Houthi ballistic missile attack in Yemen's Shabwa Arab World 20 February 04:17
At least 13 killed by suicide bomber in central Somalia Other News 20 February 03:41
Ukrainian president held meeting with leadership of law enforcement agencies World 20 February 03:08
Chinese FM urges all parties to work for peace on Ukraine issue World 20 February 02:39
Ukrainian and French presidents hold phone talks World 20 February 02:01
All news