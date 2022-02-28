One of Azerbaijani biggest private banks temporarily limits transactions with Russian ruble

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The cash, non-cash transactions with the Russian ruble have been temporarily limited in Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank ‘Internet Bank’ service, the bank told Trend.

This decision was made in connection with the situation with the Russian ruble in the financial markets.

The volatility of the national currency has sharply increased in Russia recently. The US dollar has risen in price from about 80 rubles ($0.74) to 140-190 rubles ($1.30-1.76) in some banks.

The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Russia decided to raise the key rate from February 28, 2022 to 20 percent per annum.

