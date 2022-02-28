Azerbaijan exhibits its products in Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:

Products from over 20 countries, including Azerbaijan, were presented at the international exhibition, held on February 22-26 in the city of Mecca (Saudi Arabia), through the support of the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), the agency told Trend.

The products presented by eight business entities of Azerbaijan included saffron, honey, dried fruits, fruit preserves, tea, various sauces, lavender, kelaghayi [traditional Azerbaijani women's headgear], and others.

Besides at the exhibition, information was provided on the support and services provided by the SMBDA to local and foreign businessmen.