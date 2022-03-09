Azerbaijan reveals budget expenditures on defense, national security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has announced the volume of budget funds allocated for defense and national security expenditures in 2021, Trend reports referring to the 2021 report of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country.

According to the report, out of 4.58 billion manat ($2.69 billion) provided for these purposes in the 2021 budget, 4.54 billion manat ($2.67 billion) have been spent.

Thus, budget expenditures on defense and national security in 2021 were executed by 99.2 percent, up by 786.5 million manat ($462.9 million), or 20.9 percent compared to 2020.