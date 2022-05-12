Azerbaijan exempts fish flour from import duty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Flours or meals and pellets of fish or crustaceans, mollusks or other aquatic invertebrates are exempt from 5 per cent import duty, in connection with this, the Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the "Commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, rates of import customs duties and rates of export customs duties", Trend reports.

So far, the seeds of lettuce or leaf beet Beta vulgaris var. have been exempted from import duties. Conditiva. According to the decision, seeds of other types of lettuce or leaf beet are also exempt from import duty in the amount of 5%.

This decision is valid until December 31, 2022.