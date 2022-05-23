Azerbaijan, Belgium explore ways of forming joint ventures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Representatives of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) are on a visit to Belgium to study the experience of EU countries in the SME sector, the agency told Trend.

As the agency noted, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met with Deputy Director General at BusinessEurope Luisa Santos.

The sides explored ways of organizing business missions, forming joint ventures, promoting mutual export, as well as reviewed information exchange on investment projects, and arrangement of joint events.

According to the State Customs Committee (SCC), trade with Belgium exceeded $24.77 million from January through April 2022, while in the same period of 2021, this figure amounted to $26.519 million (a decrease of 6.59 percent).