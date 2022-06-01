Expansion of Southern Gas Corridor would support diversification of gas supply to Europe - UK minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan is a reliable and stable supplier of natural gas, said Gregory William Hands, Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth of UK said at the opening ceremony of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

“It is important time for energy security. Today Azerbaijan is a reliable and stable supplier of natural gas. Southern Gas Corridor starts from Azerbaijan. Expansion of Southern Gas Corridor would support the diversification of gas supply to Europe," he said.

"Natural gas will play important role in transition to clean energy. We welcome the commitment made by our partners, including Azerbaijan in this regard. UK company bp which has been very active in Azerbaijan has an ambitious plan to reach net zero by 2025,” he added.