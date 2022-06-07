Date of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission's meeting announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission will be held in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan city from July 4 through July 5, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov said during the Trade and Economic Mission of Kazakhstan to Baku, on June 7, Trend reports.

According to him, a comprehensive program of development of cooperation until 2026 is being prepared.

"Meeting is planned to consider a number of issues of cooperation between countries in various spheres of activity," ambassador said.

Abdykarimov emphasized that the Kazakh side has already formed its part of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan business council.

"This platform will serve the dialogue of business circles of our countries and strengthen trade, economic and investment cooperation," Abdykarimov added.