WTDC endorses Azerbaijani candidates to ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) in Rwanda's Kigali approved the Azerbaijani candidates to chair the study groups of the Telecommunication Development Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The employee of the ministry's International Cooperation Department Khayala Pashazade has been appointed vice-chairman of the first study group of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau, whereas employee of the Technology Development Department Mushfig Guliyev has been appointed vice-chairman of the second study group.

"During the Conference, the Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rovshan Rustamov addressed goals for the development of telecommunications and ICT, as well as reviewed projects and programs to achieve these goals," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Conference discussed decisions promoting the improvement of regulatory telecommunication mechanisms worldwide, particularly on the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Azerbaijani delegation met with ministers and top officials of East Timor, Cuba, Angola, Samoa, Tanzania, Nepal, Gambia, Somalia, Burkina Faso and Senegal, as well as with the ITU Secretary General.