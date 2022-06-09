Azerbaijan preparing project on employment in liberated Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Work is underway on preparing a project called ‘Job Platform in Karabakh’, Board Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Employment Agency Mustafa Abbasbayli said at a press conference on employment of veterans of the 2020 Second Karabakh War and the social support provided to them on June 9, Trend reports.

"The issue of employment in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation is being considered. Special attention will be paid to the employment of veterans," Abbasbayli noted.